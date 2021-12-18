Tesco, Pets at Home, and other retailers have issued safety alerts and product recalls.

Several products have been recalled by Tesco, H&M, Pets at Home, and other retailers due to health and safety concerns.

Toys and pet food have been withdrawn from store shelves.

This is due to the dangers of chemicals, choking, and other factors.

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute and the European Commission have also issued alerts.

The following is a list of the most recent product recalls:

With Six Assorted Lenses, TescoPMS Projector Torch

Identifiers for products

5050565331472 barcode

Batch number: 500021

Because the batteries may short circuit while in use, the product poses a high danger of burns.

As a result, the product may overheat, posing a burn hazard to young consumers who hold the toy for a lengthy amount of time.

The product fails to comply with the Toys (Safety) Regulations of 2011.

If you return it to a Tesco store, you will receive a full refund. There is no need for a receipt.

Children’s Toy Baby Doll in Bathtub Shower Set is available on eBay.

402507434468eBay Item Number: 402507434468eBay Item Number: 402507434468eBay Item Number: 4025074

Because it includes an excessive amount of phthalates, this product offers a chemical risk.

A young child that plays with the toy is exposed to phthalates, which can impair a child’s health in a variety of ways, including cancer and non-cancer impacts.

Furthermore, the showerhead, faucet crosses, shower head holder, and pipe connector all detach at forces between 5N and 14N when evaluated according to the tension test.

The doll’s limbs and legs detach at 68N to 80N, and the faucet detaches at 15N, and all of these pieces fit completely inside the small parts cylinder.

The Toys (Safety) Regulations 2011 and the REACH Enforcement Regulations 2008 do not apply to this product.

The item has been taken off the online marketplace.

Monkfiled Nutrition/Pets at Home

Because Salmonella has been discovered in the products, Monkfield Nutrition is expanding the recall to all batches of frozen feeder mice products for feeding reptiles.

Information on the product

Mouse Pinkies Small (25 per pack) (1 g per mouse)

All batches have batch codes.

Mouse Pinkies (Large) (Pack of 25) (2-3 g per mouse)

All batches have batch codes.

Mouse Fluff comes in a 25-pack (4-6 g per mouse)

All batches have batch codes.

Small Mouse CrawlersPack size: 25 (7-9 g per mouse)

All batches have batch codes.

10 pack (10-15). Small MicePack size: 10 pack (10-15).