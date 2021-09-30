Tesco, M&S, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Iceland, and Morrisons will all have Christmas delivery slots in 2021.

Although Christmas is still a few months away, supermarkets are already gearing up for the holiday season.

Several major businesses have already stated when their Christmas shipping slots will open up.

According to the Mirror, delivery slots were in high demand last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and are predicted to be popular again this year.

It’s not Tesco, Aldi, or Asda that have been crowned Supermarket of the Year for 2021.

We’ve compiled what we know so far regarding securing your Christmas shopping from Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and other retailers below.

Toys, Prosecco, and turkey may be in short supply this year, according to suppliers ahead of the holiday season.

Coronavirus delays and post-Brexit laws are causing the problems, while shops are still grappling with a shortage of HGV drivers.

So far, the following is all we know about Christmas delivery slots:

Tesco

Customers who have signed up for Tesco’s Delivery Saver service will be able to schedule appointments starting at 6 a.m. on November 16.

If you haven’t already signed up for Delivery Saver, regular slots will be available starting at 6 a.m. on November 23.

Delivery Saver costs £7.99 per month and entitles customers to free shipping on orders over £40.

Other deliveries are £4.50 fixed rate, or £5.50 if you’re ordering from a fulfillment center.

If your order is less than £40, you will be charged an additional £4.

Marks and Spencer is a retailer based in the United Kingdom.

For Christmas 2021, Marks & Spencer has launched its Food to Order service, allowing you to order your holiday shopping and pick it up in store.

You must be able to pick up your order in store because this is not a delivery service.

All orders require a £40 deposit, which must be paid online, with the balance due in store when you pick up your order.

M&S claims that collection slots are available between December 22 and 24.

Asda

Asda has yet to disclose when its Christmas delivery slots would be available.

Last year’s slots were published in November, so you may have to wait a few weeks to get yours.

Depending on the time and day you purchase, Asda delivery cost between £1 and £7, with a minimum expenditure of £40.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s hasn’t either. “The summary has come to an end.”