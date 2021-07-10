Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Spar are all recalling products due to health and safety concerns.

A number of items are being recalled by UK shops due to safety concerns.

Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Tesco, and Spar are selling the items, and customers are being advised to return them as soon as possible for a full refund.

Traders issue product recalls when they discover flaws in their items that could jeopardize the consumer’s safety.

Items have also been recalled owing to contamination, in addition to allergy concerns.

Return the products to the trader rather than using them.

In the last week, the following items have been recalled:

Spar

Spar Enjoy Local Coconut Jam Delights are being recalled because they contain sulphites, which are not listed on the label.

This indicates that anyone who is sensitive to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites may be at danger from the product.

Spare a thought for local coconut jam delicacies. Best-before date: July 23, 2021 Pack size: 184 g Sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites are allergens.

If you have a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites have purchased the aforesaid product, do not consume it.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Morrisons

Morrisons is recalling its Onion Bhaji and Mango Chutney snack pot because it includes wheat (gluten) that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone with a wheat or gluten allergy or sensitivity may be at risk from the product.

Pack size: 110 g Use-by date: 06 July 2021 Morrisons Onion Bhaji and Mango Chutney snack pot Gluten is an allergen (wheat)

If you have a wheat or gluten allergy or intolerance have purchased the above product, do not consume it. Instead, take it back to your local Morrisons for a full refund.

Tesco

KitSound Funk25 wireless earbuds, which were offered at Tesco, are being recalled by Kondor Limited.

This is because if the charging case is connected to a power source that is more than 5 volts, it may overheat.

If you’re not sure which model you have, look for the words “KitSound/KSFUN25” inscribed inside the charging case’s earphone recess.

Code(s) for the batch: Batch codes in their entirety Color of the product: Black, grey, and mint are just a few of the colors available.

This product must be stopped promptly. Instead, take it to a Tesco shop and get a refund.