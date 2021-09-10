Tesco is recalling two popular goods due to health concerns.

Two brands of salad cream have been recalled by Tesco due to concerns that they may cause allergic reactions.

Jack’s 50 percent Reduced Fat Salad Cream and its own branded 50 percent Less Fat Salad Cream are being recalled by the supermarket behemoth.

According to the Mirror, any of these products with a best-before date of June 2022 are being recalled because they contain milk that is not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has a milk allergy or intolerance, or who follows a vegan diet, may be at danger from the items.

Diarrhoea, a bloated stomach, stomach pains, and feeling unwell are all symptoms of a milk allergy, according to the NHS website.

The recalled batches are safe to eat for those who aren’t lactose intolerant or vegan.

Both 450ml salad creams have been recalled from shelves, and all batch codes have been affected.

If you bought an impacted sauce, Tesco says you don’t need a receipt to get your money back.

The Tesco version will set you back 79p.

“We’re recalling Tesco 50 percent Less Fat Salad Cream 450ml with a best before date of June 2022,” according to a notification on the Tesco website.

“We’ve been informed that it contains milk that isn’t listed on the label.

“If you have a milk allergy or intolerance, or if you follow a vegan diet, do not consume the affected product.

“Instead, take it back to a Tesco store and get a complete refund. There is no need for a receipt.”