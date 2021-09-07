Tesco is pleading with ministers to allow it to utilize the Apprenticeship Levy to educate people to drive.

Tesco has urged the government to allow businesses to use the Apprenticeship Levy to teach people how to drive, among other measures.

If the Government makes improvements to the plan, the grocery behemoth, which is one of the largest private employers in the UK, suggested that further 8,000 apprenticeships may be created.

It proposed allocating up to £1 from every £10 raised by the tax to promote “high-quality pre-employment and pre-apprenticeship programs.”

The same sum should be used to cover some of the costs of apprenticeships that do not directly train people.

Tesco claims that this will help smaller shops and businesses to increase the number of apprenticeships they provide.

According to the supermarket, funds should also be accessible for high-quality shorter courses.

The number of apprenticeships fell by 18% in the five months leading up to January this year, resulting in 36,700 fewer positions.

According to the report, the system’s flexibility might allow Tesco and other shops to provide additional retail-specific training, such as driving courses.

Tesco employs 300,000 people in the UK, according to a new analysis commissioned by the corporation, and supports a total of one million employment and £53 billion in the economy.

“This analysis shows that what we do as a business has an influence on everyone around us, not only our customers and staff, but also the local communities we operate in,” said Tesco CEO Ken Murphy.

“It’s amazing to see Tesco’s commitment so far, but I know there’s more we can do, and we’re fully prepared to help as the UK recovers from the pandemic.

“After one of the most difficult years in recent memory, there is a great chance here to improve job growth.

“All we are asking for is the ability to use the Apprenticeship Levy to its full potential, providing young people with essential skills, training, and experience that will lead to improved employment opportunities.”

Public First, a policy and research firm with close ties to the government, conducted the study.

Its founders formerly collaborated with Michael Gove, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former adviser.

