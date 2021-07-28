Tesco is offering a £1,000 bonus to new HGV drivers in the UK due to a labor shortage.

Due to labour shortages in the UK’s supermarkets, Tesco is giving a £1,000 signing bonus to lorry drivers who join the company by the end of September.

The payout, which is valid for new hires who start between July 14 and September 30, may be found on the food retailer’s website in numerous adverts for HGV driver positions.

The employment promises to be “an ambassador on our roads,” where “you’ll play an important role for our customers and communities, representing Tesco on the highways and byways of the UK,” according to the job description.

Following photographs of half-empty shelves and rumors of temporary shortages, shops were forced to reassure customers last week that there was no need to panic buy.

The situation was blamed on a “perfect storm” of aggravating conditions, including self-isolating workers and previous staff shortages.

Last week, the British Retail Consortium warned that labour shortages were “putting growing strain on businesses’ capacity to maintain opening hours and keep shelves stocked” due to huge numbers of workers self-isolating after being notified by the NHS Covid-19 app.

The so-called “pingdemic’s” effects could also be noticed in factories, bakeries, and meat processing plants.

Since then, the government has enacted emergency measures that it claims will protect food supply, allowing thousands of workers to avoid having to self-isolate if they are identified as a coronavirus case’s contact.

Targeted daily testing is being prioritized for critical workplaces in the food supply chain, allowing qualified individuals identified as Covid contacts to continue working if they test negative.

Meanwhile, the Road Haulage Association recently stated that it estimates there is a shortage of roughly 60,000 haulage drivers in the UK as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented around 30,000 HGV driving exams from taking place last year.

The shortfall, according to hauliers, is due to a huge number of drivers being foreign nationals who had returned to the EU, as well as truck drivers not being featured on the government’s list of skilled labor, leaving new arrivals in need of immigration documentation.

Tesco previously promised consumers that there would be enough food, and all supermarkets urged them to shop as usual.