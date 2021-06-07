Tesco is ending its purchase arrangement with Carrefour, a French grocer.

Tesco has announced that its three-year buying agreement with Carrefour, a French grocery operator, will come to an end.

On Monday morning, the UK’s largest grocer informed investors that the collaboration, which was intended to boost product range and cut prices, will come to an end on December 31.

The two retailers stated that they will continue to work “independently” to better purchase bargains and will concentrate on their own possibilities.

The companies agreed to the arrangement in 2018 to deepen their connections with supermarket suppliers, lower prices through their combined buying power, and expand their own-label product lines.

