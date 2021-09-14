Tesco has teamed up with Abbey Clancy from Liverpool to launch a new apparel line.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has thousands of ardent admirers on social media, with over 496k Instagram followers waiting to see all the latest product releases.

F&F uses social media to stay in touch with its followers, with a recent Instagram post causing a stir among customers.

Abbey Clancy, who is married to former footballer Peter Crouch, has been introduced as a partner for the clothes business.

Tesco claims that comfort is at the core of the new collection, which includes everything from wide leg jeans to mom jeans with an elasticated waist.

Cigarette, flare, wide leg, and high rise slim, slim mom, push up mom (with sculpt fit), and comfort mom are also available (with elasticated waist).

Tesco also intends to spotlight the continued 70s trend this autumn, with wide leg jeans available.

Tesco now carries the new Abbey Clancy x F&F Clothing denim collection.