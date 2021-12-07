Tesco has issued a Christmas shopping advisory due to a planned walkout by its employees.

Tesco customers have been warned that empty shelves may be seen in the run-up to Christmas as staff vote to strike, according to a union.

In a salary disagreement, the supermarket’s warehouse workers and truckers chose to strike five days before Christmas.

Staff and lorry drivers at the Livingston distribution facility, which supplies stock to stores throughout the country, will strike, according to Unite, the union.

The union said on Monday, December 6 that members will go on strike on December 20 and will not return before Christmas.

“Tesco is a multibillion-pound lucrative enterprise established on the backs of our people,” said Sharon Graham, the union’s general secretary.

“We’re talking about the UK’s largest and wealthiest store, and the most they can give their employees who went above and above during the pandemic is a real-terms salary decrease.”

The grocer’s offer of a 4% salary increase, which Unite branded as “derisory” and “far below” the current retail price index (RPI) inflation rate of 6%, prompted the strike, according to the union.

The consumer price index (CPI) is currently at 4.2 percent.

“Unite always prioritizes the jobs, salaries, and conditions of its workers,” the general secretary stated, “and it will be offering its entire support to our people stationed in Livingston until this conflict is addressed.”

Willie Thomson, a Unite regional officer, said workers “deserve a large wage boost” and that the company needed to put its “customers and personnel first, settle this issue or face shortages throughout the holiday period.”

Members of the Union of Shop, Distributive, and Allied Workers (Usdaw) have also expressed support for the strike, with the union’s members planning to go on strike at the same time.

“Industrial action and possibly stock shortages in stores in the week before Christmas can be avoided,” said Joanne McGuinness, Usdaw’s national officer, but Tesco must “engage positively in talks.”

Shoppers may be inconvenienced not only in Scotland, but also in Antrim, Belfast, Didcot, and Doncaster, where Unite members are planning to strike in the coming weeks. “The summary has come to an end.”