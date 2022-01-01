Tesco customers who spend more for their weekly grocery are a “minority.”

Tesco customers who have a Clubcard can save hundreds of pounds.

Customers who have a Clubcard have reaped the advantages of the supermarket’s price cuts on many items this holiday season.

Earlier in December, the retailer slashed the price of meat by half for Clubcard members and lowered the price of 1L bottles of Baileys to £9, making them cheaper than those sold at ASDA, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s.

According to research, a Clubcard is currently used in about 80% of transactions at large Tesco stores in the UK, making non-Clubcard holders a minority.

Some thought that Tesco was raising prices for non-Clubcard holders, however the retail company refuted this claim.

Tesco explained why Clubcard prices are significantly lower for customers who have a Clubcard: “We’re ecstatic that this study found that Tesco Clubcard customers get the best value of any major supermarket when they shop with us – and over 20 million of our customers who use Clubcard on a regular basis agree.

“Customers can choose whether or not to share their data with us, and you can have a Clubcard and enjoy Clubcard Prices while opting out of targeted marketing.

“We only utilize data that customers have decided to share with Tesco so that we can tailor our offers to them.

“So, if you’re searching for a bottle of red wine for Christmas and there’s a wonderful deal on the wine you typically buy, we’ll let you know.

But what exactly is a Clubcard, how do you get one, and how much can you save with one?

For everything you need to know, we’ve put up this simple guide.

To obtain a Tesco Clubcard, you must first create an account on the Tesco website. You must be at least 18 years old and a UK resident.

When you do this, a Tesco Clubcard account will be created for you automatically. Simply by using the Tesco app, you may begin collecting points and earning coupons.

You can also use a Tesco Clubcard Contactless Card or a Tesco Clubcard key fob as an alternative.