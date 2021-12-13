Tesco customers were taken aback by Kelly Brook’s ‘beautiful’ £25 F&F Clothing midi dress, which she wore on Instagram.

After seeing Kelly Brook sporting the leopard print number, Tesco buyers are eager to seek down a new F&F Clothing midi dress.

People are appealing for F&F Clothing to return to online shopping after seeing a photo of the broadcaster and model wearing the £25 outfit.

F&F Clothing is now solely offered in Tesco shops, while some products are also available online at Next.

F&F Clothing captioned the photo on Instagram, “Start your week properly with a leopard print midi like @iamkb.”

The post received a lot of attention right away, with many people responding and tagging their friends.

“Gorgeous!” exclaimed InstagramLovestyle40.

“I love this,” Palmwoods added.

The appearance was described as “Fab” by _jademcnamara.

“Look at this spice!” Jessyoungggg exclaimed, tagging a buddy. I’m going to need this in my closet.”

“You look beautiful as always @iamkb,” Sandyeitler wrote.

“Please return back online ordering,” Bernadetagrzech added.

“Never locate the outfits on here at our store,” dsrog048 commented. “Restore online ordering.”