Tesco customers were taken aback by a pair of ‘adorable’ £22 pants that were described as’so comfortable.’

A pair of £22 F&F Clothing trousers found online pleased Tesco buyers.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 497k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

F&F posted a snapshot of its ‘beautiful’ pants to its official Instagram page, saying, “‘Forgot what a nice pair of high waisted skinny jeans can do!” This great pair is quite comfortable and pushed me outside of my comfort zone. I was ecstatic.’ We know why we’re coming in, @alannanicolex.

#FandFClothing #Tesco #Denim #Contour jeans, £22.

Instagram

The jeans received a lot of likes and comments on the popular social media network.

Shoppers commented on the photo beneath it.

“I only buy [sic]fand f jeans now since they are so comfortable x and fantastic value for money,” one individual commented.

“It looks very good,” wrote another.

“These are lovely,” said a third shopper. Hope they come in short length”.

“I’ll have the milk and a pair of slim pants, please!” said a fourth. “Wow!” exclaimed a fifth.

To draw attention to the jeans, some consumers simply tagged their friends.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.