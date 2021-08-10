Tesco customers were taken aback by a £34 F&F Clothing co-ord that resembled medical scrubs.

A “casual” F&F Clothing sleeveless co-ord discovered online has stunned Tesco shoppers, with some comparing it to hospital “scrubs.”

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 491k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many retailers, uses social media to keep consumers informed about new stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

Primark’s ‘dreamy’ collection Customers want sandals in “every color” for $12.

The firm shared a snapshot of its grey co-ord, which includes a sleeveless pullover for £16 and a pair of £18 wide leg trousers.

“Wear sleeveless now & with a shirt come autumn,” F&F captioned the photo.

Instagram

The outfit was a smash on the popular social media network, with over 650 likes.

Shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments area, with some remarking that it looked like hospital scrubs.

“I love the laid-back vibes!” one customer exclaimed.

“I like it,” Gilda replied, “but it does look a little like a pair of scrubs!”

“I adore this!” Phoebe exclaimed. “I need that right now.”

Sophie replied on a friend’s post, “love this x.”

“It definitely cleans up well,” Emma said.

Meghan added, “That’s stunning!!!”

Tesco no longer has an online clothes store, so customers can only purchase F&F Clothing in-store.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”