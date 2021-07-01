Tesco customers were taken aback by a £18 F&F outfit that was described as “ideal for summer.”

An £18 checkered F&F Clothing dress discovered online wowed Tesco buyers.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 480k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

F&F uploaded a snapshot of its ‘beautiful’ midi dress, complete with puff sleeves and an abstract check pattern, on its official Instagram page.

“Office to picnic?” F&F said in the caption. Check out the [stars emoji]Check dress, it’s only £18.”

The garment was well-received on the popular social networking platform, with over 800 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I adore this,” one person said.

“Lovely,” Kate said.

“This is absolutely stunning,” Phoebe exclaimed.

“Perrrrfect for summer,” said another customer.

To draw attention to the outfit, some consumers simply tagged their friends.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.