Tesco customers rave about the £22 boho dress’s “wonderful fit.”

Tesco has piqued customers’ interest in summer by revealing one of its new items online.

Many people are looking for the perfect beer garden attire now that the sun is shining, and Tesco is more than willing to reveal all of its new fashion goods online.

Fans reacted quickly to photos of the red, green, and white flowery dress released on the F&F Clothing Instagram account this week.

Marks & Spencer customers are dissatisfied with the sizing of a £40 dress worn by Holly Willoughby.

F&F Clothing captioned the photos of the dress, which were styled by @aoife walsh x, @thestyleflamingos, and @mishaq, “Three ways you’re wearing our favorite dress.”

Instagram

“I love my dress,” one Instagram user wrote beneath the photo, which has over 2,000 likes. So vibrant and lovely. It’s a perfect match.”

“I truly love this dress..such great colors for summer,” commented another. Thank you for taking the time to share x”.

“Adore this dress,” commented a third, and “I’m wearing mine later for the first time, I love the dress, the colors, everything about it,” wrote a fourth.

“I have this and it’s really gorgeous,” said a fifth. Well done, F&F; you’ve nailed summer dressing this year.”

The F&F Kristine Floral Boho Dress costs £22 and can be found in Tesco stores.

The outfit is also available on the Next website.