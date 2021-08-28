Tesco customers rave about a £22 gingham midi dress that they “need.”

Tesco customers were wowed by a £22 gingham F&F Clothing dress they saw on the internet.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 493k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many retailers, uses social media to keep consumers up to date on new stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

F&F released a snapshot of its “beautiful” midi dress with puff sleeves and a gingham design on its official Instagram page.

“‘F&F dress because who can food shop without buying clothes too?’ speaking for all of us @diaryofabuyer,” Tesco wrote with the photo, which was initially uploaded by Sophie ( @diaryofabuyer ). £22 for a gingham dress.”

The garment was well-received on the popular social networking platform, with over 3,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Need this dress!” one person said, while another added, “I love this.”

“I have this outfit and I love it x,” commented a third.

“Ah this is gorgeous….,” said a fourth.

For Autumn, I could completely picture this with a camel teddy coat, tights, and boots.”

“Wow, need this dress,” wrote a fifth, and “This is so cute!!” wrote a sixth.

“I literally adore this dress!” said another. I keep seeing it but have yet to purchase it x”.

To draw attention to the outfit, some consumers simply tagged their friends.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.