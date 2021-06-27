Tesco customers praised Kelly Brook’s £18 F&F Clothing gingham midi dress on Instagram.

Tesco customers were wowed after seeing celebrity Kelly Brook wearing a F&F Clothing garment on Instagram.

F&F, the supermarket’s clothing line, uses Instagram to bring customers up to date on what’s available in stores.

Kelly, who was just revealed as Frog on ITV’s The Masked Dancer, was photographed wearing a F&F gingham midi dress, which piqued fans’ interest this week.

Customers at Home Bargains “want ten” of “yummy” items. Sweet treat for £2

The presenter paired the £18 pink and white dress with a pair of £13 F&F black sandals, captioning the photo “gingham glam.”

The summery style drew a lot of attention, with the photo receiving over 2,000 likes and numerous comments.

“Love,” remarked Zoetowellandtwins. “I love this,” Lisa fashion xx concurred.

Instagram

“You look absolutely stunning!!!!” commented Pricey1478. – I’m not a fan of the dress, but you can pull it off!!”

“This clothing is lovely,” Sanchaalman added.

“I need this outfit, it’s gorgeous!!,” remarked Athome withmeme. This afternoon, I’m planning a trip to Tesco.”

And the compliments continued to pour in.

“You have the nicest collection of summer outfits this year,” Andriaholmes stated. I also like how long they are!”

“Can’t wait for this to come into my tescos!” Hippie lady80 added.

“I need this,” bekahmichaela said, tagging a buddy.

While F&F Clothing isn’t available on the Tesco website, some of the range is available on the Next website.