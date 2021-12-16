Tesco customers laud the ‘amazing’ £10 Elf on the Shelf-inspired pyjamas from F&F Clothing.

After seeing them on Instagram, Tesco customers are eager to track down a new pair of F&F Clothing pyjamas.

People were swiftly tagging friends and relatives to share the news after F&F Clothing published a picture of the £10 Elf on the Shelf-themed pyjamas.

F&F Clothing is now solely offered in Tesco shops, while some products are also available online at Next.

“Pop in for popcorn and shop our range of holiday family pjs in your local @tescofood,” F&F Clothing wrote on Instagram. “Pyjamas, from £10.”

The post received a lot of attention right away, with many people responding and tagging their friends.

Many people said they “need” the pyjamas on Christmas Eve, while others just said they’re “nice.”

“Oh these are so cute!!” one customer wrote beneath the image, which received hundreds of likes.

“Need them,” another said, while a third added, “Love these.”

“OMG wonderful,” exclaimed a fourth shopper.

“They are excellent xx,” said a fifth. “Oh my god, I would love them xxx,” wrote a sixth. “I need these!” exclaimed another.