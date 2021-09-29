Tesco customers are stunned by the “beautiful” £39 jacket they “need.”

A “gorgeous” F&F Clothing shacket viewed online wowed Tesco buyers.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has amassed more than 502k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

F&F posted a photo of its new shacket to its official Instagram page, captioning it, “Brighten up your day [love emoji]pink shacket, £39.”

The shacket received a lot of likes and comments on the famous social media platform.

Shoppers commented on the photo beneath it.

“Oh my word, I would love adore this xxxx,” one user said, while another wrote, “LOVE.”

“Gorgeous,” said a third. Last year, I bought a lot of shackets from you and I really liked them.”

“NEED THIS SHACKET,” said a fourth.

“Obsessed” was written by a fifth, and “Neeeeed” was written by a sixth.

“Love this!!! x we gotta go locate it!” exclaimed another, tagging a buddy.

Some consumers simply tagged their friends with the pink shacket to draw their attention to it.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.