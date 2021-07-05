Tesco customers are split over a new Hellmann’s sauce flavor described as “filthy.”

Tesco customers were split after seeing a new Hellmann’s sauce on the shelves, with some calling it “filthy.”

Hellmann’s is a food company that was founded in 1913 and produces a wide range of dressings and sauces, with their renowned mayonnaise gaining a cult following.

However, some customers have expressed dissatisfaction with the company’s new cheese sauce.

On its Instagram account, the popular food page @newfoodsuk posted a snapshot of Hellmann’s new cheese flavor sauce, which costs £1.70 in Tesco stores.

The Facebook page has a large following of people who want to know about the latest food products and commodities that have been sighted on store shelves across the country.

@newfoodsuk captioned the photograph of the sauce, “New Hellmann’s Cheese Flavour Sauce now available at Tesco!”

The photo received almost 2,200 likes from the 241,000 followers of the food page.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Gotta try this one next!!,” Sereena said, tagging a buddy.

“Let us know what you think!” Hellmann’s official Instagram account replied.

“Thought you would enjoy this,” Carly said, tagging a friend, Sam.

Sam, on the other hand, used a vomit face emoji and asked, “Why would anyone need this?”

“Cheesy chips?” Carly asked. “Perhaps crisps sandwiches?”

Hellmann’s chimed in, saying, “Now we’re talking.”

Helen tagged Darren and wrote, “Thoughts,” with a surprised face emoji.

“It’s going to be filthy,” Darren said. But it’s great on nachos.”

Leonie-Georgia included a series of vomit face emojis in her tweet.

“What I was saying that I wish they would make,” Amanda added, tagging a buddy.

“We need to try this!!!!!,” Amy said, tagging a friend.

“Nooo, cheese shouldn’t be a sauce,” Stephanie added.

“Wow,” said another shopper.