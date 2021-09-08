Tesco customers are ‘running’ to get their hands on a new Lindt Christmas delight.

Tesco customers are clamoring for a tin of Lindor truffles after seeing them advertised online.

Thanks to its regular updates and reviews of all the newest sweet delights, snacks, and more spotted in supermarkets and retailers around the country, dedicated snack account New Foods UK has acquired a loyal following on social media.

On Instagram, the page has 249K followers, with a recent post raising a sensation.

Many seasonal themed items have been released this month by firms such as Cadbury, ASOS, McVitie’s, and others.

Whether you think it’s too early to start thinking about Christmas delights or you’re all for it, New Foods UK has been keeping shoppers up to date on the most recent festive arrivals.

Instagram

New Foods UK tweeted a snapshot of a tin of different truffles from famed chocolate brand Lindt Lindor that was recently found in Tesco.

New Foods UK captioned the photo of the new delights, “Lindt Lindor Assorted Tins now available at Tesco!”

The arrival was well-received on the popular social media network, with over 7,400 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Let the evenings in and lots of Christmas delights begin!!!,” Emma said.

“The only tin we’re getting this year,” Shana added, tagging a buddy.

Becky replied with “omg” and a heart eye emoji.

“Yes!!!!” exclaimed Shannah.

“We have to have these!” Lucy exclaimed.

“Run, don’t walk,” Lisa said, tagging a friend.

“This would make so many people happy at Christmas,” another customer said.

“I require,” Kate added.