Tesco customers are raving over the £25 F&F Clothing ‘Christmas dress of dreams,’ as shown on Kelly Brook’s Instagram account.

Tesco customers were enthralled after seeing Kelly Brook showcase a £25 F&F Clothing “Christmas dress of dreams” on Instagram.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand, F&F Clothing, has more than half a million Instagram followers eager to keep up with the latest stock and product launches.

On the popular social networking platform, F&F puts its vast variety of on-trend apparel and accessories front and center, ensuring that shoppers know what to anticipate in shops.

F&F also collaborates with influencers, TV personalities, and others to promote its items, with a recent Instagram post featuring Kelly Brook generating buzz. The actress, model, and presenter is a brand ambassador.

“Add sparkle and glamour to your upcoming festivities with @iamkb sparkling spin on an LBD for only £25”, the popular brand wrote with a photo of Kelly wearing its £25 black sequinned mini dress.

The post was well-received, with more than 250 likes in less than an hour.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I really like this,” Laura said.

“Christmas outfit of dreams,” Phoebe said.

“It’s so beautiful!” Annabelle exclaimed.

“Why can’t I find this online?” Leah wondered.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.

According to The Washington Newsday, a Tesco representative said: “We’ve spoken to our consumers and are actively evaluating F&F’s possibilities for resuming operations. In the meanwhile, next.com has a few styles available for purchase.”