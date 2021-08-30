Tesco customers are looking for the “ideal” £18 F&F Clothing outfit.

Tesco customers were enthralled after seeing a “beautiful” £18 floral midi dress by F&F Clothing on the retailer’s website.

Tesco’s in-house clothing brand F&F Clothing has garnered a devoted following online, with over 494k Instagram followers.

F&F uses its social media platforms to keep followers up to date on all of the latest stock and product launches, with one recent Instagram post generating a stir.

There are 30 amazing hidden gems in Liverpool that you must see.

The brand uploaded a shot of its floral midi wrap dress, which was first shared by @bowelbabe.

“You have plans, we have outfits [camera emoji]@bowelbabe,” F&F captioned the photo.

Instagram

The garment was a smash on the popular social networking platform, garnering over 2,200 likes.

Shoppers expressed their opinions in the comments area.

Grace added three heart emojis and remarked, “Love this.”

“I adore this [heart emoji]would look so nice with a blush blazer over, white trainers, and even a beanie hat when the weather becomes cold,” Joy commented. These days, florals aren’t simply for wearing with heels.”

“Where can I find this dress?” Diane inquired.

“I adore this!” Laura exclaimed.

“It appears to be perfect,” Celia added.

“Very nice dress,” Lynda commented.

“We’re due a Tesco trip!!” said another customer, tagging a pal.

“I like this dress,” Hannah added.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”