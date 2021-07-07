Tesco customers are in desperate need of new ‘cute’ F&F swimwear.

Shoppers have been ‘desperately’ searching their local Tesco stores for F&F Clothing’s latest swimwear.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand has amassed over 480k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

A black and white leopard print bikini and one-piece, as well as an aqua green leopard print bikini and one-piece with peep holes, have been unveiled as part of the brand’s current swimwear collection.

“SWIM SEASON,” the caption stated. Which one would you pick? #FandFClothing #Tesco #Swimwear #Tesco #Swimwear from £10.”

Instagram

The article received over 20,000 views, with several customers describing them as “beautiful.”

“I’m DESPERATE for the green leopard print bikini and I think I’ve checked my local Tesco Extra approximately 500 times now,” Loulou commented. “I’ll shriek for sure when I receive it!”

“Green leopard print is lovely,” Charlotte said.

“I love the green,” Christine said, while Caitriona added, “They’re all wonderful, but the green leopard print is simply gorgeous.”

“How cute are these the high-waisted ones x,” Leigh texted her pal.

Some, though, were having difficulty locating it.

“Can’t find these on the website?” Maxey inquired.

“Can’t seem to get a hold of any of them,” killiams26 wrote.

“Finally got my hands on the green leopard cutout I saw on Kelly Brook after searching multiple Tescos for it!” Louise said.