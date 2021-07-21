Tesco customers are enraged with Kelly Brook’s “beautiful” £22 outfit.

Tesco customers have been left upset after learning they won’t be able to buy a “beautiful” new outfit they saw on Kelly Brook online.

The supermarket behemoth no longer has an online apparel store, which means that the majority of F&F Clothing is only available in stores.

F&F Clothing is also available on Next’s website for keen online buyers.

However, after seeing a new dress modelled by Kelly Brook, customers begged the business to resume selling its goods online.

Tesco tweeted a photo of its new flower print dress on Instagram this week, telling its 490k followers, “Shop Kelly’s F&F Edit now in your local @Tescofood @iamkb. Dress, £22.”

While several customers complimented the outfit as “amazing” and “gorgeous,” others demanded that Tesco reinstate online buying.

“Love this but not at my local store, please go back to selling online,” one consumer said beneath the photo, which earned over 6,000 likes and numerous comments.

“Still disappointed I can’t buy online, I don’t have a store nearby,” commented another, while a third said, “If this was accessible online, I would buy it…”

“Surely they should bring back f&f online owing to enormous demand?” a fourth irate shopper commented. Tesco, please?!”

“PLEASE RETURN ONLINE!” exclaimed another. “Please bring back online!!!!!!”, wrote a sixth. Nothing is ever available in stores!!! It’s very aggravating!!! @tescofood, please pay attention to your customers.“

Others stated they’d be heading to their local stores to get the outfit shortly.

“Absolutely lovely dress,” one user said, while another tagged a friend and added, “Worth a trip to Tesco girls, that dress is magnificent isn’t it.”

“Got this dress the other day and it’s amazing on really comfy,” remarked another.

“I absolutely need this,” said a third.

Tesco’s new floral dress, priced at £22, is already available in shops.