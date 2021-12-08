Tesco customers are divided about Walkers’ new Christmas flavor.

The holiday season is well underway, with grocery shelves brimming with Christmas foods and beverages.

Walkers crisps have hopped on the Christmas bandwagon and released three new Christmas flavors that are available at Tesco.

Newfoodsuk, a Facebook page dedicated to new and unusual food products, recently shared a photo of the three new Walkers crisp flavors.

Smoked Pigs in Blankets, Roast Potato, and Mince Pies are the Christmas flavors. It’s reasonable to say that buyers were split on how they felt about them, with some eager to try them and others unimpressed.

Many people commented on the post in the comments section. “I need to try these,” Steve said.

“I’m attempting smoked pigs in blankets,” Chloe wrote.

Sheelgah, on the other hand, said, “No no no no no!!”

“Mince pie crisps… too far for me,” Jaz expressed her opinion.

“I’m not sure about mince pie flavor crisps,” Mike adds.

“Believe it or not!” Sheila countered. The mince pies are particularly tasty.”

“Roast potato sounds nice,” Chezzie said.

“The smoked pigs in blankets crisps sound delicious, but the roast potato taste crisps would that not just be plain crisps? lol,” Joe remarked.

Denise continued: “Roast potato-flavored chips have a certain irony to them. It’s most likely good, but think about it.” Kayleigh has already had a taste of the holiday flavors. “Mince pie ones are strange because they’re sweet and then savory,” she explained. Pigs in blankets have a mild bacon flavor with a hint of smoke. For some reason, roast potatoes taste like chicken. I’m expecting a child. “Don’t pass judgment.”

The Walkers Smoked Pigs in Blankets and Roast Potato crisps can be purchased both online and in-store at Tesco, but the Mince Pie crisps can only be purchased in-store.