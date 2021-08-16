Tesco customers are blown away by the ‘amazing’ £39 F&F raincoat they ‘need.’

Tesco customers were astounded when they discovered a “beautiful” £39 raincoat online.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has amassed over 492k Instagram followers, indicating that the budget-friendly brand is popular among online customers.

F&F uses its social media platforms to keep followers up to date on all of the latest stock and product launches, with its most recent Instagram post generating a sensation.

F&F’s raincoat proved a hit during the recent period of rainy weather. The shop shared a picture of the neutral-colored coat in use, along with a description of its qualities.

“The perfect raincoat includes,” the firm captioned the photograph.

“Waterproof fabric” with “removable hood” and “taped seams”

“That’s #FandFClothing for only £39.”

In the first few hours after it was shared on Instagram, the shot received over 1,400 likes.

Instagram

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I need this coat,” Kaylie said, tagging a buddy.

“I adore it!” exclaimed Sam.

“Perfect,” Sheila said.

“We were talking about a decent waterproof jacket,” Laura remarked, tagging a friend.

“Thinking a lunchtime trip to Tesco is on the cards,” Claire said, tagging a pal. I just came in for milk,” she added, laughing emoji.

“Pockets,” Louise said. Pockets are a must-have in ANYTHING.”

“Nice and sophisticated and informal [getting]in the basket,” Ashalinah said.

“This appears to be lovely,” Sancha added.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

“We have listened to our customers and are presently reviewing the options for F&F to return online,” a Tesco representative told The Washington Newsday. In the meanwhile, select styles can be purchased on next.com.”