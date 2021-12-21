Tesco customers are blown away by F&F Clothing’s dress, which they ‘can’t wait to wear on Christmas Day.’

After seeing it online, Tesco consumers were enamored with a “chic” and “festive” F&F Clothing sequinned garment.

Tesco’s in-house apparel business, F&F Clothing, has acquired a following of more than half a million people on Instagram.

Because it no longer has its own web store, the company makes the most of its social media presence to highlight all of its newest stock and product launches, so customers know what to expect when they visit.

With Christmas fast approaching, many individuals are looking for a festive costume to wear on the big day.

With a recent Instagram post displaying its black sequinned dress, F&F Clothing sparked interest. The dress has a wrap front and half-sleeves that are puffed.

“Your Christmas Day clothing, sorted,” F&F simply captioned an image of the “beautiful” dress.

The dress was a smash on the popular social networking platform, with hundreds of likes. In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“I can’t wait to wear mine on Christmas,” Cara added.

“Oh, this is so lovely,” Amy exclaimed.

Emma stated, ” “Please tell me how much this costs. It appeals to me “..

“This is just stunning!!” Phoebe said.

Annabelle continued: “This is the most amazing Christmas Day outfit I’ve ever seen! It’s quite stylish and festive.” Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.