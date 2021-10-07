Tesco customers are blown away by a £29 jacket that they want to ‘hunt’ down.

After seeing it online, Tesco consumers were thrilled with a new F&F Clothing gilet.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has amassed more than 502k Instagram followers, indicating that it is a hit with online customers.

F&F, like many stores, has been utilizing social media to keep consumers up to date on the latest stock and product launches, with a recent Instagram post generating a stir.

M&S has launched a Halloween-themed campaign. Customers are ‘dribbling’ over Colin the Caterpillar’s treats. “Shower-resistant, padded, and suitable for the great outdoors,” F&F wrote on its official Instagram page about its new padded gilet.

“Coming soon: a padded gilet for £29.” £14 for a hoodie and £12.50 for joggers.”

Instagram

The garment received a lot of likes and comments on the famous social media network.

Shoppers commented on the photo beneath it.

“Need this,” one person said, while another added, “beautiful and reasonably priced!”

“Need this please thank you,” said a third.

“Love,” stated a fourth customer.

“Keep your eyes out for this if you’re in there….I need this!!” wrote a fifth, tagging a friend.

“Let’s go on the hunt,” suggested another as he relayed the news with a pal.

Some consumers just tagged their friends with the padded gilet to draw their attention to it.

F&F Clothing may be found in 607 Tesco stores, with a limited selection also available on Next’s website.