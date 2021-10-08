Tesco customers adore Kelly Brook’s’sublime’ F&F Clothing knit co-ord, which was noticed on Instagram.

Tesco customers were thrilled after seeing Kelly Brook wearing a grey knit F&F Clothing co-ord on Instagram.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand F&F Clothing has tens of thousands of social media followers, with more than 506k Instagram followers ready to see all of the latest product releases.

F&F also works with influencers, TV celebrities, and others to keep in touch with followers, as evidenced by Kelly Brook’s latest Instagram post.

Kelly Brook, an actress, model, and presenter, is a brand ambassador for the company, and she uploaded a carousel of photos of herself wearing a grey knit roll neck sweater and matching midi skirt from her most recent edit.

“Cozy Autumn Sunday Vibes thanks to my Edit for [autumn leaf emoji]@fandfclothing,” Kelly captioned the photos to her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The outfit was a smash on the famous social media network, with over 10,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Simply lovely,” one person said.

“Beautiful,” commented another.

“Stunning,” said a third.

“Lovely outfit,” Tracey said.

“Absolutely exquisite,” Danny said.

“Beautiful outfit,” commented Sari.

“You look so nice and trendy,” Eden said.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

According to The Washington Newsday, a Tesco representative said: “We’ve spoken to our consumers and are actively evaluating F&F’s possibilities for resuming operations. In the meanwhile, next.com has a few styles available for purchase.”