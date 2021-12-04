Tesco customers adore Kelly Brook’s’stunning’ F&F Clothing cashmere sweater.

Tesco customers were wowed after seeing Kelly Brook showcase a “beautiful” F&F Clothing cashmere pullover on Instagram.

Tesco’s in-house apparel brand, F&F Clothing, has over half a million Instagram followers eager to keep up with the latest stock and product launches.

On the popular social media network, F&F presents its comprehensive variety of on-trend apparel and accessories, ensuring that shoppers know what to anticipate in stores.

F&F also collaborates with influencers, TV personalities, and others to promote their products, with a recent Instagram post featuring Kelly Brook generating buzz. The actress, model, and presenter is a brand ambassador.

“Our cashmere jumpers come in 4 distinct styles so there’s a great present under the tree for everyone Shop @iamkb edit, in store now,” the popular retailer wrote with a photo of Kelly wearing their grey cashmere jumper, which comes in four variations.

The post received a lot of positive feedback, with around 1,000 likes.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“Lovely,” commented one shopper.

“Wow,” Lisa exclaimed.

“I keep sending @winejimbo on a mission to locate me cashmere!” CJ explained.

Jennie had this to say: “When will the cashmere be available in stores? I’ve looked in numerous larger stores and haven’t seen it in a few weeks. By early to mid November, it’s usually there “..

Other shoppers used hashtags to alert their friends to the post.

Tesco no longer has an online apparel store, therefore customers must purchase F&F Clothing in person, while some goods are accessible on the Next website.

Tesco stocks F&F clothing in 607 locations.

According to The Washington Newsday, a Tesco representative said: “We’ve spoken to our consumers and are actively evaluating F&F’s possibilities for resuming operations. In the meanwhile, next.com has a few styles available for purchase.”