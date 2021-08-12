Tesco customers adore Kelly Brook’s ‘wonderful’ £20 F&F floral shirred midi dress.

Tesco customers fell in love after seeing a photo of Kelly Brook wearing a F&F floral shirred midi dress on Instagram.

The model and presenter uploaded a photo of herself wearing the dress while on vacation in Rome with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo went viral, with over 34k likes in only 24 hours and over 200 comments on the summer style.

Kelly, who is an ambassador for F&F Clothing, was spotted wearing the brand’s new Blue Floral Shirred Midi Dress, which is available in Tesco stores and on the Next website.

Kelly simply captioned photos from her sunny Italian locale with the words “Roma 2021,” followed by pizza and spaghetti emojis.

Fans were ecstatic with the new appearance, and they began tagging their pals in the comments area right once.

“Stunning,” stated Lifeupload.

“Beautiful,” Gaetano80 7 added.

“Gorgeous, my dear,” Navin pelanivilo murmured.

“Looking great,” Vbougiou commented.

The look was characterized as “adorable” by amanchaubey14355.

“Beautiful and gorgeous,” Chinmoysynnal4 commented.

“Looking very beautiful,” Gurjar rahulsingh commented.