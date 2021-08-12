Tesco Clubcard technique that triples your vouchers without costing you anything extra.

With a simple method, Tesco customers may treble the value of their Clubcard points.

For years, customers have flocked to the retailer’s Clubcard loyalty program, which allows them to accrue points that may be converted into store rewards.

Each point is worth 1p at Tesco, so 500 points convert to a £5 Clubcard credit, which Tesco automatically gives out four times a year if you have at least 150 points.

According to MoneySavingExpert, buyers can treble the value of these certificates if they are not used at Tesco, according to the Mirror.

Tesco has formed Reward Partners agreements with other businesses.

When you use your Clubcard vouchers with these businesses, the value of your vouchers increases.

For example, 50p in Clubcard vouchers is worth £1.50 if spent at Pizza Express or Zizzi, two Italian restaurant brands. Similarly, 50p in vouchers becomes £1.50 if used to purchase RAC personal breakdown policy.

If you save £5 in coupons, you will receive £15 to spend at Goldsmiths, a high-end jewelers.

The complete list of Reward Partners may be seen here.

Clubcard vouchers can be redeemed online with Reward Partners.

“However, these awards are mostly centered on restaurants and days out, many of which have only recently reopened (and some of which are still closed) due to lockdown restrictions,” MoneySavingExpert noted.

“As a result, Tesco has announced that Reward Partner coupons will now be valid for 12 months from the date of purchase, rather than six months, whether you’ve already placed an order or are planning to do so.”