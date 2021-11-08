Tesco Clubcard is issuing a warning to anyone who earns points while shopping.

Tesco customers who are loyal are rewarded with Clubcard points, which can be used to get money off their next purchase, tokens for days out, and more.

Tesco’s Clubcard loyalty program has been a hit with customers for years, and each point is worth 1p in store credit.

If you have at least 150 points, Tesco will automatically give you a £5 Clubcard credit four times a year if you have 500 points.

Thousands of customers, on the other hand, may soon see their vouchers expire.

Clubcard vouchers normally have a two-year validity period (or 21 months if they’re issued as Faster Vouchers).

However, due to the coronavirus epidemic, some have been extended.

The validity of vouchers that were set to expire in May 2021 has been extended until November 2021. As a result, they will no longer be valid as of December 1st of this year.

Don’t panic if you misplaced your paper vouchers. You can reclaim them by going to the Clubcard app’s Vouchers area or by going to the Clubcard website’s’my Clubcard account’ section and clicking on vouchers.