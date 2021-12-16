Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, and Morrisons are in a pricing war over Christmas vegetables.
To assist buyers save money, supermarkets such as Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco have all reduced their vegetable pricing ahead of Christmas.
Budget supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi have also jumped into the game by slashing their vegetable costs even further.
With Christmas just over a week away, this weekend will most likely see shoppers flocking to stores throughout the country to stock up on Christmas meal supplies.
In the run-up to Christmas, each supermarket is competing to see who can offer the cheapest vegetables, and we’ve verified the pricing at each so you can see for yourself.
Farm Supply Stores 91p White Potatoes Selection by the Grower 43p for carrots British Swede Grower’s Selection – 50p Selection by the Grower 50p Broccoli Selection by the Grower 50p for parsnips Brussels Sprouts – Grower’s Selection – 85p You may buy Asda’s vegetables here.
1kg carrots – 19p
500g parsnips – 19p
-43p Savoy Cabbage
375g Broccoli – 49p
64p – Swede
Potatoes All Rounder – 39p
When using a Clubcard, these prices are available both online and in-store.
Carrots from the United Kingdom 40p for 1kg 500g British Parsnips – 42p Cabbage Savoy – 43p 79p Cauliflower 80p British Swede 2.5kg British White Potatoes – 91p Here’s where you can get Sainsbury’s vegetables.
Carrots are 40p each.
55p for a Swede
55p for parsnips
59p Broccoli
99p Medium Cauliflower
99p Brussels Sprouts
£1.19 for white potatoes
Here’s where you can get Morrisons’ produce.
1kg British Carrots – 19p
500g British Parsnips – 19p
1.5kg British Mini Roasts – 19p
19p per kilogram for British Red Cabbage
300g Echalion Shallots – 19p
500g Brussels Sprouts (British) – 19p
These rates are available at your neighborhood Lidl.
19p for carrots
19p Brussels Sprouts
19p for a Swede
19p for parsnips
Cabbage, red and white – 19p
19p for white potatoes
Here’s where you can find Aldi’s produce.