Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, and Morrisons are in a pricing war over Christmas vegetables.

To assist buyers save money, supermarkets such as Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco have all reduced their vegetable pricing ahead of Christmas.

Budget supermarkets such as Lidl and Aldi have also jumped into the game by slashing their vegetable costs even further.

With Christmas just over a week away, this weekend will most likely see shoppers flocking to stores throughout the country to stock up on Christmas meal supplies.

In the run-up to Christmas, each supermarket is competing to see who can offer the cheapest vegetables, and we’ve verified the pricing at each so you can see for yourself.

White Potatoes 91p
Carrots 43p
British Swede 50p
Broccoli 50p
Parsnips 50p
Brussels Sprouts 85p

1kg carrots – 19p

500g parsnips – 19p

-43p Savoy Cabbage

375g Broccoli – 49p

64p – Swede

Potatoes All Rounder – 39p

When using a Clubcard, these prices are available both online and in-store.

Carrots from the United Kingdom 1kg – 40p
500g British Parsnips – 42p
Cabbage Savoy – 43p
Cauliflower – 79p
British Swede – 80p
2.5kg British White Potatoes – 91p

Carrots are 40p each.

55p for a Swede

55p for parsnips

59p Broccoli

99p Medium Cauliflower

99p Brussels Sprouts

£1.19 for white potatoes

Here’s where you can get Morrisons’ produce.

1kg British Carrots – 19p

500g British Parsnips – 19p

1.5kg British Mini Roasts – 19p

19p per kilogram for British Red Cabbage

300g Echalion Shallots – 19p

500g Brussels Sprouts (British) – 19p

These rates are available at your neighborhood Lidl.

19p for carrots

19p Brussels Sprouts

19p for a Swede

19p for parsnips

Cabbage, red and white – 19p

19p for white potatoes

Here’s where you can find Aldi’s produce.