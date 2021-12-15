Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons are not among the most hygienic grocery chains in the UK.

The most and least sanitary grocery chains in the United Kingdom have been identified.

The most sanitary, though, may come as a surprise because it is not one of the major four supermarkets – Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s all missed out, according to The Mirror.

Property Inspect analyzed cleanliness ratings using data from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and discovered that Aldi was ranked the most hygienic, while Co-Op was rated the least.

The study determined the percentage of each supermarket's stores that received a maximum of five stars in their most recent FSA inspection.

Aldi has a five-star rating in 99.73 percent of its 744 locations, followed by Waitrose at 98.24 percent and M&S at 96.72 percent.

On the other hand, 88.64 percent of Co-op stores and 89.62 percent of Asda supermarkets received a five-star rating.

Iceland, Lidl, Tesco, and Morrisons came in fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

“Customer and colleague safety remains the number one priority in all of our stores across the UK, and we take pleasure in fulfilling the highest standards,” Aldi UK communications director Richard Thornton said.

“The exceptional work of our store staff in ensuring that all Aldi shops are clean, safe, and welcoming for the millions of customers who shop at Aldi has earned us the best rating in this latest examination of the Food Standards Agency hygiene system.”

“More can be done to safeguard the safety of their clients across the UK,” Property Inspect business director Warrick Swift said.

“This is a problem to which all grocery stores should pay special attention because buyers will vote with their feet.”

“With more consumers than ever evaluating the sanitary quality of the stores they choose to buy from, cleaning process sophistication has never been more important.”

A request for comment has been made to the Co-op.

Aldi is not only the cleanest, but also the cheapest supermarket chain.

It was named the cheapest store for the traditional Christmas dinner and trimmings at the beginning of December.

According to a study by consumer watchdog, it beat rival Lidl with a basket of £28.17 for ten necessary products.