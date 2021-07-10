Tesco and Co-op will close early to allow employees to watch England’s Euro 2020 final.

Tesco and The Co-op have both announced that they will close early on Sunday to allow their employees to watch the Euros final.

This weekend, England will face Italy in the biggest match for football lovers in 55 years, according to the shops.

Tesco announced the news on social media, writing: “Every supporter makes a difference.

“This is significant. The most important game in 55 years.

“As a result, all of our stores in England will be closed for the match so that our wonderful employees may watch it as well.

“After all their efforts, it’s the very least they deserve.

“And when the game starts, England deserves every ounce of support.”

Many people praised the decision, with one commenter saying, “Well done Tesco!” All businesses should consider their employees as individuals rather than as a source of wealth! This is fantastic.”

“Well done Tesco, your crew has worked really hard throughout this pandemic,” said another. I’m sure this will mean a lot to the express store employees.”

The Co-op, on the other hand, stated: “Not only is football returning home, but so are our coworkers!

“On Sunday, all of our stores in England will close at 7.45 p.m. #ItsComingHome.”

“I believe this is a terrific idea, the staff at my local Co-op are lovely and deserve to watch the game with their families,” one person commented.

Another person added: “Thank you very much, Co-op!! My local Co-employees op’s have earned it. They’ve put through long hours during the pandemic and have always been there with a smile and a helpful hand!

“On behalf of the customers, a huge thank you to Co-op!”

An eager nation will spend millions of pounds today preparing for Sunday’s duel with Italy at Wembley for the potential to be crowned European champions.

Supermarkets are bracing for a sales boom as Britons prepare for the largest football match in the country since 1966, which is expected to draw a record TV audience.