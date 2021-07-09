Tesco, Aldi, Morrisons, Asda, and B&M have the best booze offers for viewing the Euro 2020 final.

Fans will be watching with bated breath when England takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 final on Sunday.

Against July 11, Harry Kane and his side will compete in England’s first major final in 55 years, taking on Roberto Mancini’s Italy.

After an own goal and an extra-time screamer from Harry Kane, England defeated Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, sparking celebrations across the country.

Pubs in Liverpool where you can watch the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

As the nation prepares to see England take on Italy on Sunday, it’s probable that fans will host viewing parties at home.

Aside from the traditional England flags, liquor is one of the many things you’ll need at Euro 2020.

Ahead of the match, supermarkets throughout England have slashed prices and introduced special discounts on anything from crates of beer to pre-mixed cocktails.

We’ve looked at some of the greatest discounts, including 15 Kronenbourg 1664 for £12 if you have a Clubcard at Tesco.

If you have a Tesco Clubcard, you can also get 12 bottles of Corona Extra for £9, 12 cans of Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Cider for £10, and 20 bottles of Coors for £10.

B&M is offering ten Budweiser cans for £9.99, 24 Red Stripe cans for £13.99, and a 70cl bottle of Verano Lemon Gin for £12.99.

B&M also sells a pack of 10 Strongbow Cider Dark Fruit for £9.99.

Aldi is currently running a number of promotions on their summer drinks, including a £12.99 offer on Iskall Mango Vodka.

Also available at the discount store are Castellore Organic Prosecco for £7.49, Aperini Aperitif for £6.99, and a variety of ‘tipples in a tin’ cocktails such as the G&T, mojito, and cosmo.

A large mix and match deal is being offered by supermarket giant Asda ahead of the match, with buyers able to get two crates of beer for £20.

Strongbow, Budweiser, Grolsch, Bud Light, Peroni, Camden Hells, Desperados, and a slew of other brands are part of the package. You can see the entire collection here.

Morrisons is also having a number of promotions, including 18 Carling cans for £13, 12 Corona Extra bottles for £12, and 10 San cans for £10.