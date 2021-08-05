Tesco, Aldi, Iceland, and other supermarkets have special bargains and incentives.

Shoppers who want to save money on their weekly grocery shopping are in luck.

The weekly purchase may rapidly mount up, and feeding extra mouths during the summer holidays can become a costly event for families.

However, numerous big UK supermarkets have announced August 2021 specials, discounts, and voucher codes.

According to Hull Live, deals include £10 off at Iceland and Tesco, £5 off at Morrisons, and cheap food and veggies at Aldi.

Below are some of the finest Tesco, Iceland, Morrisons, and Aldi offers, though it’s always worth coming back for new discounts on all of the UK’s major supermarkets.

Tesco offers, coupons, and discounts

TopCashback’s latest deal allows customers to save £10 on their next purchase. The offer is valid for orders placed with a minimum spend of £25 and is only valid for click and collect orders. TopCashback will reimburse £10 on a £25+ Click & Collect shop at Tesco Groceries if you earn £10 cashback on a £25+ expenditure.

Tesco offers 53 Clubcard deals, including 50p off Cadbury Chocolate Milk Fingers, 50p off 24 packs of Wotsits, £1 off Pringles Texas BBQ crisps, and £1.50 off 24 cans of Coke Zero and Diet Coke for people who have a Tesco Clubcard.

Discounts on Oreos, Cadbury chocolate bars, Belvita cookies, and strawberries are also available.

The discounts may be found here.

Tesco has been providing Clubcard customers the chance to swap £8 worth of Clubcard coupons for a three-month subscription to the popular streaming service Disney+ since August 2.

The three-month subscription costs £23.97 (£7.99/month) and is accessible to both existing and new Disney+ customers in exchange for just £8 in reward vouchers, allowing Tesco Clubcard holders to watch record-breaking blockbusters and binge-worthy series three times the value of their coupons.

Deals, coupons, and discounts from Iceland

When you buy £40 or more at an Iceland store, Topcashback will give you £10 off. It is valid for individuals who register as a new customer with Topcashback and then order an Iceland delivery.

Following the completion of the order, Topcashback will deduct £10 off the total cost of the purchase, resulting in a savings of £10. “The summary has come to an end.”