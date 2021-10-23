Tesco, Aldi, and Morrisons have all issued recalls for chocolate, cold medicine, and other items.

At response to safety concerns, the Food Standards Agency is recalling a variety of goods sold in major supermarkets.

This includes the chance that some things may contain plastic fragments.

Tesco’s flu medicine and Waitrose’s chocolate are both causing worry.

Customers are advised not to eat the contaminated products and to return them to their local shop as soon as possible.

The products that are affected are listed below.

Tesco Health Max Strength All-In-One Cold & Flu Relief Lemon Flavour Powder for Oral Solution Sachets x10 is being recalled by Tesco.

This is due to incorrect dosing instructions printed on individual sachets.

Children under the age of 16 should not use this product.

The patient leaflet and carton directions are correct.

Customers are encouraged to immediately cease using this product and return it to the nearest shop for a full refund.

Waitrose

Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins and Almonds is being recalled by Waitrose & Partners because some packets contain hazelnuts (nuts) that are not indicated on the label.

This indicates that anyone with a hazelnut allergy may be at danger from using the product (nuts).

Some packs include Waitrose Belgian Dark Chocolate with Hazelnuts instead, due to a packing error.

Belgian Dark Chocolate with Raisins & Almonds from WaitrosePack size: 180gBest before November 2022

Nuts are an allergen (hazelnut)

If you have a nut allergy to hazelnuts (nuts), do not consume the above product.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund.

Morrisons

Morrisons is recalling their Morrisons Amour Classic Vanilla Ice Cream due to the possibility of tiny bits of plastic in the product.

This product is potentially dangerous to eat due to the presence of plastic.

