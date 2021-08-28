Terry Smith, the pioneer of Radio City, will be laid to rest.

The family of a well-known journalist who founded Liverpool’s Radio City has made his funeral preparations public.

Terry Smith died in the early hours of August 15, after a brief illness, at Arrowe Park Hospital. He was 87 years old when he died.

Terry had two boys and a stepdaughter and lived in Hoylake with Pamela, his 37-year-old wife.

Mr Smith’s family has announced that his funeral will take place on September 7 at St. Hildeburgh’s Parish Church in Hoylake. At 1.30 p.m., there will be a service.

Terry worked as a journalist for The Sunday Express and Granada TV before founding Mercury Press, an independent news and image agency, in the early 1970s.

He started Radio City in 1974 and served as its managing director for 17 years, during which time the station received over 40 national and international honors for news, sports, and community service.

After 39 years at Liverpool’s leading radio station, he retired in 2013.

Terry commented on the day of his retirement, “Staying in the same spot for 35 years seems amazing, but it is simply because there is no better place to work in the world than Liverpool, and there is no greater radio station than Radio City.”

Terry, a lifelong Liverpool fan, fulfilled a lifelong desire in 1990 when he was elected to the club’s board of directors, where he served for 15 years.

The church service is ‘by invitation only’ due to existing capacity constraints.

The entire service will be streamed live here, and you will be able to participate digitally.

The family has requested that no flowers be sent in lieu of donations to The Salvation Army, a charity Terry supported for many years, which can be done by clicking here.

“His family would want to take this moment to thank all of those who have given condolences, good wishes, and shared some fantastic anecdotes about Terry’s life,” a spokeswoman for his family stated. He was tremendously pleased of his accomplishments and those who had accompanied him on his journey.”