Terry Smith, the founder of Radio City, has died at the age of 87.

Terry Smith, the originator of Liverpool’s Radio City, died at the age of 87 after a brief illness.

Terry had two boys and a stepdaughter and lived in Hoylake with Pamela, his 37-year-old wife.

He passed away at Arrowe Park Hospital in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 15.

The 87-year-old worked as a journalist for The Sunday Express and Granada TV before founding Mercury Press, an independent news and image agency, in the early 1970s.

Terry created Radio City in 1974 and served as its Managing Director for 17 years, during which time the station received over 40 national and international honors for news, sports, and community service.

After 39 years at Liverpool’s leading radio station, he retired in 2013.

Terry commented on the day of his retirement, “Staying in the same spot for 35 years seems amazing, but it is simply because there is no better place to work in the world than Liverpool, and there is no greater radio station than Radio City.”

Terry, a lifelong Liverpool fan, fulfilled a lifelong desire in 1992 when he was elected to the club’s board of directors.

Terry became Chairman of the Empire Theatre Trust in 2015, and he just marked 30 years as Chairman of IRN.

Terry obtained an honorary degree from Liverpool John Moores University in 2007 and was awarded the Freedom of the City in 2018.

Following the news of Terry’s passing this morning, social media users paid tribute to him.

“Sorry to hear that Terry Smith, ex-owner of @RadioCity967, has passed away, he was an inspiration to many going through the radio profession, and was a director of @LFC,” one person remarked.

“He was on the board while David Moores was Chairman in the early 1990s,” another stated. Terry Smith, RIP YNWA,” is a sad news.

“A renowned moniker of the wonderful years of Independent Radio,” a third commented.