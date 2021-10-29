Terry McAuliffe wants to turn the Virginia governor’s race into a referendum on Trump.

In the last days of the closely contested Virginia governor’s election, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe is concentrating on former President Donald Trump, who is considered as a crucial test for his party.

McAuliffe appeared to embrace Trump’s decision to hold a tele-rally in support of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin on Monday, ahead of the state’s election on November 2.

Throughout the campaign, McAuliffe and Vice President Joe Biden tried to link Youngkin to Trump in order to mobilize Democratic supporters against the Republican.

After Trump’s event was announced on Thursday, McAuliffe turned to Twitter.

“It’s official: Donald Trump will show up to support Glenn Youngkin on Monday,” the Democrat tweeted.

“Let’s come together as Virginians to REJECT Trump and send a forceful message to the country: we are not going back,” he urged.

Trump will not make an in-person visit to Virginia, but will campaign for Youngkin from afar. Despite the fact that in a brief statement on Wednesday, the former president hinted that he might visit the state, nothing has happened.

On Thursday, Youngkin said of Trump, “He’s not coming.” “In fact, we’re campaigning in Virginia with other Virginians as Virginians.” And we still have four days remaining on our bus tour, after which we’ll have to fly around and vote.” It’s official: Donald Trump will appear in favor of Glenn Youngkin on Monday. Let’s come together as Virginians to REJECT Trump and send a clear message to the rest of the country: we’re not going back.

Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@TerryMcAuliffe) (@Terry 28th of October, 2021 In the 2020 presidential election, Biden won Virginia with 54.4 percent of the vote to Trump’s 44.2 percent, but the governor’s race is considerably closer, with McAuliffe leading by only one point in a recent poll by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership.

Following their electoral victory in November 2020 and January 2021, the contest is being viewed as a litmus test for Democrats.

Youngkin and Trump have been linked by Democrats. On Tuesday, when campaigning for McAuliffe, Biden brought up the friendship between Youngkin and the former president once more.

“In this state, he will not allow Donald Trump to campaign for him,” Biden stated. “And he’s willing to vow his allegiance to Trump in private,” says the source. This is a condensed version of the information.