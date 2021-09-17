Terry McAuliffe tries to paint Glenn Youngkin as a “Trump Wannabe” after Larry Elder’s defeat.

During their first gubernatorial debate on Thursday, former Democratic Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attempted to characterize Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin as a “Trump want tobe.”

Youngkin had embraced endorsements from former President Donald Trump, according to McAuliffe, who warned that the Republican businessman was “too extreme” and would cause Trump-like “damage” to the state. McAuliffe, who is seeking a non-consecutive second term as governor, noted that Youngkin had embraced endorsements from former President Donald Trump, warning that the Republican businessman was “too extreme” and would cause Trump-like “damage” to the state.

The Virginia debate took place two days after Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom comfortably rejected a recall petition while comparing top Republican replacement contender Larry Elder to Trump.

“Look at what Trump has done to our country, and now they want to bring it to Virginia? On Thursday, McAuliffe stated, “That’s not going to happen.” “My opponent is a Trump impersonator. Donald Trump has endorsed him three times, and he has said, “I’m honored to receive his endorsement.” ‘So much of the reason I’m running is because of Donald Trump,’ he is reported as adding. That’s what he said.”

McAuliffe continued, “We know the devastation Donald Trump has done to this country.” “Take a look at what he’s done to immunizations. Hundreds of thousands of Americans, as well as thousands of Virginians, would be alive today if he had taken the COVID crisis seriously much earlier.”

McAuliffe’s comments echoed rhetoric that appears to have worked well for Newsom’s campaign. The recall effort centered on persuading Californians to fight Elder’s “Trumpism,” and the governor won by a large margin, with around 64 percent of voters rejecting his removal.

President Joe Biden declared Elder, a conservative talk radio broadcaster who would have been the state’s first Black governor if elected, was “the clone of Trump” when campaigning alongside Newsom on the eve of the election.

Despite the fact that California has not elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006 and votes Democratic by larger majorities than Virginia, Virginia politics has shifted to the left in recent years. In 2020, Biden defeated Trump by more than 10%, the biggest victory for a Democrat in more than 70 years.

Both McAuliffe and Youngkin have committed to accept the results of the November 2 gubernatorial race, even if their opponent wins by a razor-thin margin.