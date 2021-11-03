Terry McAuliffe Loses the Race for Governor of Virginia to Glenn Youngkin.

After the Associated Press called the race in the early hours of Wednesday, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe issued a statement conceding the Virginia governor election to his Republican opponent Glenn Youngkin.

“While we came up short last night,” McAuliffe tweeted, “I am proud that we spent this campaign fighting for the ideas we so firmly believe in.” “Glenn Youngkin, Governor-Elect, deserves congratulations on his victory. I’m hoping that Virginians would join me in wishing him and his family the best.” McAuliffe, who was governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, asked Virginians to support maintaining public schools, defending the Affordable Care Act, boosting the minimum wage, and expanding paid family leave for working families in his message. They must also safeguard voting rights, abortion care, and democracy, he added.

McAuliffe praised his wife Dorothy, his family, his campaign team, and everyone who helped him in his final remarks.

“Being elected as Virginia’s 72nd governor was the greatest honor of my life, and I will never stop fighting to make our Commonwealth stronger and brighter for everyone.”

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.