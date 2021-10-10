Terry McAuliffe is frustrated with the Democrats in Washington, D.C., as infrastructure stalls in the midst of the Virginia governor’s race.

Terry McAuliffe, a former Democratic governor of Virginia who is running for re-election, chastised Congress on Sunday for failing to enact an infrastructure plan championed by President Joe Biden and approved by the Senate in August.

“Why hasn’t this infrastructure bill been passed?” It received 69 votes in the United States Senate two months ago. On television, I’ve been very clear: we’re sick of the chitty chitchat in Washington. “Get in a room and hash things out,” he stated during a CNN State of the Union interview.

“I’m on the road all throughout Virginia.” They’re concerned about the minimum wage, want child care, want elder care, want paid sick leave, family and medical leave… They want them to finish the task. He continued, “They’re paid to get up in Washington and get this done, and the frustration is why isn’t it done by now.”

McAuliffe’s remarks come as the race for governor of Virginia has intensified in recent weeks. With only weeks until the November election, an Emerson College survey released Thursday shows the former governor with a one-point advantage over his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin.

During a phone call with supporters last week, McAuliffe warned his campaign was suffering “headwinds” since President Joe Biden’s popularity is waning.

“As you know, we’re up against a lot of headwinds from Washington. “Unfortunately, the president is unpopular today in Virginia, so we have to push through,” McAuliffe remarked.

In recent weeks, Biden’s approval rating has fallen. According to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Thursday, he has a 38 percent approval rating, his lowest since taking office in January.

During his CNN appearance on Sunday, host Dana Bash pointed out that when McAuliffe was criticizing inaction in Congress, he didn’t specifically target Democrats.

“You’re talking about the Democratic president you helped elect and the Democratic-controlled Congress,” Bash explained. “So you’re dissatisfied with your own political party?” McAuliffe said, “You bet I’m frustrated.”

Bash then asked McAuliffe if he thought Democrats in Washington were “dragging him down.”

“I’m not being dragged down by it.” “I’m concerned about Virginians who want family and medical leave, and I’d like to boost the minimum wage,” McAuliffe added.

“Is it making things more difficult for you?” Bash was the one who inquired.

"People understand, no matter how difficult it is.