Terry McAuliffe in Virginia may be hurt by an anti–Trump group’s Tiki stunt against Glenn Youngkin.

The Lincoln Project has been chastised for a prank in which it dispatched people dressed as white supremacists to stand outside the campaign bus of Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin in Virginia.

Concerns have been raised that the PAC’s conduct on Friday could undermine the election chances of Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe, whom it was supposed to support.

Former senior adviser to Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, Lis Smith, tweeted: “What a colossal, colossal blunder. This weekend was the absolute last thing the McAuliffe campaign needed. This is a huge insult to the hundreds of dedicated workers on the ground.” “The overreach backfires because it is so ludicrous in its execution that it damages the message they’re trying to make,” Mark Rozell, dean of George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, told The Washington Post. In Charlottesville, a group dressed like white supremacists and holding tiki torches stood outside Youngkin’s bus in a homage to the protestors who came on the city in 2017 during the racially heated “Unite the Right” march.

Both governor candidates denied any involvement in Friday’s incident.

The Lincoln Project admitted responsibility when speculation emerged that the operation was orchestrated by Democratic operatives. Lauren Windsor, a political activist, said she collaborated with the PAC on the hoax “to safeguard our democracy from rightwing radicals.” In a statement, the PAC, which opposes former President Donald Trump and his allies, said it wants to draw attention to Youngkin’s failure to condemn white nationalists at the gathering four years ago.

Youngkin, whom the former president sponsored, was chastised by the PAC for his “repeated unwillingness to reject Donald Trump’s’very great individuals on both sides.'” This relates to Trump’s divisive appraisal of the rally, which resulted in the death of one person.

Many others, however, questioned the prudence and taste of conducting the act so soon after the trial of the Unite the Right rally’s leaders began.

Sally Hudson, a Virginia politician, tweeted: "Charlottesville is not a figment of the imagination. Our community is still hurting from years of pain, and this week is no exception. @ProjectLincoln, please don't return. Your antics aren't tolerated here." Jordan Fischer, a writer, called the timing of the stunt "very nasty," while Josh Jordan tweeted.