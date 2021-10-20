Terrorist plotters might be sentenced to 14 years in prison under new guidelines.

Under new sentencing guidelines, terrorists planning strikes that could result in several deaths could spend at least 14 years in jail.

The Sentencing Council will issue suggested guidance to judges today (Wednesday) on how to implement the new obligatory minimum jail term, which was signed into law earlier this year.

The Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act of 2021 created a new category of “severe terrorist offenses” in response to concerns that people convicted of plotting attacks were getting off easy.

Unless there are “special circumstances,” anyone found guilty under the new category face a minimum of 14 years in prison, with a possible extended period of up to 25 years served on a license.

The Sentencing Council will state in its guidance that it should be used where a judge determines that there is a “substantial risk” to the public of “severe harm precipitated by the offender’s conduct of subsequent serious terrorism offenses.”

It should also cover situations where the crime “was very likely to result in or contribute to the deaths of at least two individuals (whether directly or indirectly)” — the so-called “risk of multiple deaths requirement.”

Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, praised the new guidance, which will be subject to a consultation until January 11th.

He stated, “These proposed rules would assist courts in passing uniform and appropriate penalties in terrorism cases.”

“Those who murder and maim in the name of twisted and fanatical ideals will do more time in prison because public safety is our top priority.”

“Terrorist offences are serious criminal acts that are continually evolving, and the law is periodically amended in line with the changing nature of the offences, requiring a new approach to punishment,” said Mrs Justice Maura McGowan, the council’s lead member for terrorism offences.

“The council is recommending changes to current sentencing guidelines to reflect the new legislation and ensure that courts have thorough and up-to-date guidance for dealing with these exceptionally serious situations,” said the council.

Following the 2019 Fishmongers' Hall attack by Usman Khan, who killed Saskia Jones, 23, and Jack Merritt, 25, after being released from jail on licence while serving, the Counter-Terrorism and Sentencing Act was drafted.