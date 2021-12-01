Terrorism charges were brought against a Neo-Nazi father who preached hate on the steps of St George’s Hall.

During a far-right rally that reached St George’s Hall, a major figure in a neo-Nazi terror cell issued a speech threatening to “gas traitors.”

“Every day, the enemies of this nation preach their race-mixing communism,” Ben Raymond said of Liverpool.

The 32-year-old has now been found guilty of being a member of the “unapologetically racist” National Action group.

In May, a boy suspected of stabbing Ava White could go on trial.

Raymond was found guilty of serving as the “chief of propaganda” for National Action, a group that advocated for ethnic cleansing and hate crimes against LGBTQ people.

It was declared illegal under terror legislation in December 2016, making it the first far-right organization to be declared illegal since the British Union of Fascists was outlawed in 1940.

In February 2016, Raymond took part in a gathering in Liverpool organized by a second far-right group, which resulted in tense situations.

Activists descended on the city with little notice when the location of a “anti-immigration march” was relocated from Manchester to Liverpool.

Fascists waved neo-Nazi banners and offered Nazi salutes among other actions.

They were confronted by police and counter-protesters and engaged in a standoff in the area surrounding St George’s Hall, with rival factions separated by riot policemen.

During this time, Raymond delivered a speech in which he threatened to “gas traitors.”

He portrayed Liverpool, speaking through a megaphone, as a city “where the enemies of this nation preach their race-mixing communism every day.”

He said, referring to the three-month-old ‘White Man March’ in Liverpool, which had ended in embarrassment for far-right activists: “‘Stop the white man march,’ said the front pages of newspapers and TV shows. And do you know who’s to blame? People who are terrified that we will make Britain great again, rather than those who are afraid that we would gas them all for being traitors, which we will!” In the destruction that overtook the ancient site, which was emblazoned with swastikas by the neo-Nazis, industrial fireworks, flares, bottles, cobblestones, and eggs were thrown.

A police officer was knocked out and another sustained a fractured wrist, while a young woman sustained a face gash that necessitated plastic surgery. “The summary has come to an end.”