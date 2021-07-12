Terror From Above: ‘Suicidal’ A teen in Alaska grabbed the plane’s controls and sent it into nosedive.

A kid who snatched the plane’s controls approximately 5 miles from the Aniak airfield in Southwest Alaska recently sent a Cessna Ryan Air flight into a plunge.

Jaden Lake-Kameroff, 18, was on the flight from Bethel to Aniak with four other passengers when he got up from his seat about 2.44 p.m. Wednesday and “took control of the yoke, causing the Cessna Caravan to nosedive,” according to an official statement from the Alaska State Troopers.

According to the statement, there were six persons on board the commercial flight, including the teen. It went on to say that the adolescent “attempted to wreck the plane.”

The nosedive lasted only a few seconds, according to Lee Ryan, president of Ryan Air, and neither the pilot nor the passengers were wounded.

Lake-Kameroff has been charged with second-degree terroristic threats, five counts of attempted first-degree assault, and four counts of third-degree assault.

Lake-Kameroff “had asked the pilot to fly the plane earlier during the flight and initially asked to sit in the unoccupied copilot seat,” Troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel noted in an email to the Anchorage Daily News. The pilot turned down both requests.”

In an affidavit, the pilot, Joshua Kersch, said he felt the yoke go forward and witnessed the teen pressing forward on the controls about five minutes after Lake-Kameroff asked to fly the plane.

When the boy took over the controls, the plane was about 5 miles from the Aniak airfield and in the process of landing, according to McDaniel.

Kersch told troopers that the aircraft was between 1,000 and 1,500 feet above the earth, according to a sworn declaration filed by Trooper Jason Bohac.

Other passengers subdued Lake-Kameroff as the pilot took over the controls and landed at the Aniak airfield, according to the Alaska State Troopers’ statement.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Lake-Kameroff attempted suicide in the sworn declaration. Lake-Kameroff had previously met with behavioral health experts, but the meetings “weren’t of help,” according to the report.

According to Alaska Public Media, the president of Ryan Aviation noted that while the pilot’s prompt response helped avoid the nosediving situation from lasting longer, it was “damaging” for air traffic in the region.

In 2019, a Yute Commuter Air Service (YCS) plane was involved in a similar incident.

Shortly after the, Alaska State Troopers reported that a 16-year-old grabbed the yoke. Brief News from Washington Newsday.